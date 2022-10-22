Despite morning temperatures near freezing, supporters of Atrium Health Floyd’s Pink Day event Friday at Truett’s Chick-fil-A showed up on what was National Mammography Day to support breast cancer awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Concerns over COVID-19 limited the events in 2020 and 2021. Those who attended Friday were eager to try out the free photo booth, get a Paper Doll magnet (or 2) and enjoy a hot cup of coffee at the Shorter Avenue restaurant. Chick-fil-A has partnered with Atrium Health Floyd for 20 years to spread breast health awareness.
Jill Mathis, a first-grade teacher at Pepperell Primary, was there before dawn with an entourage of teachers and other faculty members. She said she has been coming to Pink Day events for more than a decade, if not longer.
“It is important to show support for breast cancer survivors and promote awareness events,” Mathis said.
“We are really glad to be here today to bring awareness to the community about breast cancer. It is important to remember that not only do we take care of breast cancer patients, but we take care of all kinds of women,” said Vicki Seritt, Imaging Services manager at The Breast Center. Seritt has been with The Breast Center since it opened and has been performing mammograms for about 35 years.
She was grateful for the turnout Friday morning.
“I think people know our mission and like to help us spread the word. We have a really big group from Pepperell that comes every year and supports us,” Seritt said.
The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd opened in 2008, setting a new standard for providing quality screening diagnostic care in a timely manner. Fourteen years later, that standard of excellence remains unparalleled in Northwest Georgia.
The center is recognized by national leaders in breast health care for quality and commitment to patients. One of those commitments is the unique Know in 24 promise, a pledge to provide same-day or next-day results for women receiving a mammogram.
Atrium Health Floyd also launched its Mobile Mammography Coach in 2008 when The Breast Center opened.