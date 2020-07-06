Chieftains Museum and Major Ridge Home announced the facility will reopen to the public on Wednesday.
According to a press release:
The museum will comply with local public health mandates and CDC guidelines to protect the health of all visitors and employees. This includes restricting the number of people inside the museum to 10 at a time, encouraging social distancing for visitors inside the museum and requiring facial coverings for all museum visitors and staff.
In addition, the museum has removed interactive elements inside the museum.
Instead, visitors will be offered individually packaged activity sheets to take home. Visitors will still be able to watch the introductory video and tour museum exhibit spaces while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The museum at 501 Riverside Parkway will be open Wednesday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all exhibit cases, restrooms and entryways will be sanitized on a regular basis.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for students.
For more information about the museum and its regular programming, visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.