Chieftains Museum Director Heather Shores has come up with a unique Summer Camp in a Bag program to give elementary-age children, their parents and grandparents something to do this summer.
The museum, closed to the public since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is making plans to re-open with health protocols in place July 8.
The museum has received a $5,000 grant from the CARES Act through the Georgia Humanities Council to offset financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That will be used for operational costs for the museum," said Executive Director Heather Shores. "It will help sustain us until we can get back open, get moving and get back to whatever the new normal is."
The Summer Camp in a Bag program offers five full days of activities with Cherokee themes ranging from foods to games and historical information. The first activities, which were distributed this week, centered on Cherokee Daily Life.
The second Summer Camp in a Bag will focus on Cherokee Food Ways and features instructions on how to make a corn husk doll, a Booger mask, seeds that can be planted in a home garden, along with a coloring book and crayons.
A mythical creature, the Booger is a mischievous being that is part of Cherokee culture.
Orders for the second camp will be taken beginning Monday, June 15 through Monday, June 22 and will be available for pick-up beginning Friday, June 26.
Two additional camps will be held in July. One will focus on archaeology while the second will feature pollinators. Pre-sales are slated for the weeks of July 6th and July 20th.
"We can do as many (camps in a bag) as people would like," Shores said. "They are perfect for grandparents who have their grandkids for a week.
Each Summer Camp in a Bag costs $15, with two available for $25. Members of the museum will receive a 10% discount. The Summer Camps in a Bag can be ordered online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Shores also said Friday that the long-standing Low Country Boil fundraiser will give way to a Barbecue to Go Sale later this summer..
In addition to the barbecue sales, Chieftains will hold an online cake raffle to raise money.
Details on both the Barbecue To Go and cake raffle will be revealed at a later date.