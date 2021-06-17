Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will release its second themed packet as part of the summer fun kit program on Monday. The theme for the second kit is the Cherokee universe.
The kits supply families with fun projects they can do from home while learning about Cherokee history and culture.
The Cherokee universe kit features all of the supplies and instructions for a variety of activities for one student — including information on Cherokee myths about the night sky, materials to make a space wreath, create your own paper astronaut and rocket, create your own solar system, make a styrofoam CD planet and instructions for making homemade moon sand as well as space and constellation themed coloring sheets.
This kit does not include the basic craft supply pack sold with the first kit in May.
The cost for the June kit is $15 each plus tax or $25 plus tax for two kits. Chieftains Museum members will receive a 10% discount on the total of their purchase.
The kit will be available for presale through Thursday and will be available for curbside pick-up at the museum from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. To order, visit the museum store on the ChieftainsMuseum.org website.
Proceeds go towards the operations and preservation of Chieftains, a National Historic Landmark.