Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will release its second themed packet as part of the summer fun kit program on June 21. The theme for the second kit is the Cherokee universe.
The kits supply families with fun projects they can do from home while learning about Cherokee history and culture.
The Cherokee universe kit features all of the supplies and instructions for a variety of activities for one student including information on Cherokee myths about the night sky, materials to make a space wreath, create your own paper astronaut and rocket, create your own solar system, make a styrofoam CD planet and instructions for making homemade moon sand as well as space and constellation themed coloring sheets.
This kit does not include the basic craft supply pack sold with the first kit that sold in May.
The cost for the June kit is $15 each plus tax or $25 plus tax for two kits. Chieftains Museum members will receive a 10% discount on the total of their purchase.
The kit will be available for pre-sale starting Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 and will be available for curbside pick-up at the museum from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m .on Saturday, June 26. To order your kit, visit the museum store on the Chieftains Museum website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
All proceeds from the program will go directly towards the operations and preservation of Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, a National Historic Landmark in our community.