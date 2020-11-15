Chieftains Museum is hosting a holiday fundraiser selling Christmas cards and ornaments created exclusively for the museum by local artist Judy Frasure.
Notecards with the artist’s pen and ink drawings and watercolors have been for sale in the museum gift shop since 2019. For the holiday fundraiser, Frasure created two designs that focus on Cherokee history and culture.
“Cherokee Christmas” depicts a wreath made from plants important to the Cherokee and the Moravians, a missionary group that ministered to the Cherokee and introduced them to the Christmas holiday as early as the mid-1700s. The words “Merry Christmas” are shown in both English and the Cherokee language.
The second design represents a hand-folded paper Moravian star, a symbol of Advent in the Moravian Church. Each design contains information on the back about the design and the connection it has to the Cherokee people.
Notecards and paper ornaments in both designs are on sale at the museum, 501 Riverside Parkway in Rome, and through the online store, at chieftainsmuseum.org, through Dec. 19.
Notecards come in a pack of six and sell for $10 in-store and $12 online; ornaments will sell for $8 in-store and $10 online. Combination packs of ornaments and cards are also available as well as a pack that features a Moravian Star craft kit.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and stays open to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Museum officials said the fundraiser is especially important this year because revenue from school field trips -- from institutions as far away as Atlanta -- is not coming in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.