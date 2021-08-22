Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host its second annual BBQ To Go sale in September.
Smoked baby back pork ribs and whole hens will be sold to raise money for the National Historic Landmark at 501 Riverside Parkway in Rome.
Executive Director Heather Shores said new fundraising initiatives are essential for nonprofit organizations like Chieftains, where visitation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 health crisis.
“We thought this curbside sale would not only provide a way to sustain the museum but provide our community with a delicious meal for their family and friends,” she said.
Orders will be taken Sept. 1-16, for curbside pickup on Sept. 5. Wood-smoked whole racks of baby back pork ribs will sell for $35 each and whole hens will cost $25.
Customers can order through the museum’s website at ChieftainsMuseum.org or via phone at 706-291-9494 and choose one of two time slots for picking up their smoked meats.
The Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale is hosted by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc. with all proceeds going directly towards maintaining the museum.
“We appreciate all of the support the museum has gotten in the past two years and want to make sure we can sustain this important historical site in the years to come,” Shores said.