Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is offering a series of exclusive virtual events for museum members in 2021.
Registration opened Saturday for a Jan. 21 presentation on “Cherokee Education, Past and Present" by Allen Bryant from Appalachian State University. The event will run from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. via Zoom.
Bryant's talk will focus on the efforts of mission schools to provide an English/American education to Cherokees in the past -- including the children of Major Ridge -- as well as challenges in the Cherokee educational system today.
In addition to teaching at ASU, Bryant facilitates the Appalachian State University & Cherokee Central Schools Early Teacher Program, highlighting the need for American Indian educators. To that end, he offers a history orientated high school class to American Indian students on the Qualla Boundry. The is class is offered as a college elective, providing the students with three college credits.
"The need for recruitment, support and graduation of Eastern Band of Cherokee teachers and administrators is, therefore, part of a larger American Indian issue," he explains.
Registration for the free event will run through Jan. 19.
Museum members will get an email explaining how to sign up. Memberships start at $45 for individuals and can be purchased online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or by contacting the museum via phone at 706-291-9494.