The Chattanooga Zoo unveiled its latest acquisition Tuesday -- a small herd of reticulated giraffes.
The three male giraffes were brought from the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
Five-year old George, Porter, 2, and Hardee Star, at 17 months old, lived together as a herd and are being housed in a newly constructed giraffe barn with outdoor yard.
“There are no adequate words to describe what the arrival of giraffes at our zoo means,” said Dardenelle Long, the zoo's CEO and president. “This is by far the greatest achievement to date for the little petting zoo that I joined almost 35 years ago."
The zoo, at 301 N. Holtzclaw Ave., is about an hour and 20 minutes from Rome via Interstate 75 or U.S. 27. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is selling timed tickets online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reticulated giraffes are a subspecies of giraffe native to the Horn of Africa. There are only 15,780 individuals estimated to remain in the wild and are listed as an endangered species by the IUCN Red List.
The animals are threatened by habitat deconstruction and poaching and Long said the zoo is proud to be part of the efforts to save the species through the cooperative breeding program.
Because of their flighty nature and that they are still settling into their new home, zoo staff will be monitoring the giraffes closely and make changes to the public viewing as needed.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing, a grand opening event won't be held until later in the year. It will celebrate both the arrival of the giraffe herd and other new species -- marking Phase I of a new exhibit area called Makazi Ya Twiga.
The zoo has six separate habitat areas including its petting zoo, although that is temporarily closed along with several other regular activities.
Tickets are $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors age 65 and older and $9.95 for children through age 12. Children under 3 get in free. To order, visit chattzoo.org.