The Chattanooga Zoo is offering free admission to first responders next week in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The "Patriot Day" savings will run from Saturday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept.17.
In addition to complimentary admission, first responders will be able to buy up to three tickets at 50% off the regular walk-up price.
The tickets are available through in-person purchase only. A valid photo ID must be presented at the ticket booth. The ID must reference specific fire or police duty; government-only IDs will not be accepted.
Personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts, and investigative assistants.
As always, active duty military personnel and veterans are eligible for this same discount.
For more information, visit the website ChattZoo.org.