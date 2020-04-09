Usually this time of year, Cave Spring citizens begin preparing and getting excited for upcoming traditional events.
Now, everybody seldom goes out.
Usually around this time of the year, there's a large Easter service that's held in Rolater Park, but they had to cancel it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got some big events coming up pretty soon... I don't know how long this is going to last, but we might end up canceling some of them," Billy Wayne Abernathy said.
These events include the Bacon Fest and Car Show, which was originally planned for early May, and the Cave Spring Arts Festival on the second weekend of June.
"The arts festival has been going on for 45 years, and we don't know about that yet either, but we'll make a decision on that as it comes," he said.
"We just don't know what the future holds right now."
The Downtown Development Authority plans to meet on April 21 over Zoom to decide on upcoming spring and summer events.
Abernathy described the small town as quiet at the moment, as the shelter-in-place order has everybody staying at home and only going out for essential services.
"None of the stores are open, but the restaurants are doing take out... other than that, there's really nothing going on," Abernathy said.
He listed Linde Marie's Steakhouse on the Square, A&B Creekside Restaurant and Catering and Southern Flavor still open for take out.
Martha Jane's Fudge Shop is also taking orders for fudge and other treats for Easter.
Abernathy went on to say that there have been more people out walking in the past few weeks.
"All during the day and at different times, they're not groups, but single people walking through the parks," he said.