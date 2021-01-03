Harlow Ella-Giselle Williams, 8 lbs., 8 1/2 oz., and 20 inches long, was the first baby of the year born at Cartersville Medical Center.
Proud parents Shaniya Peters and Jaelan Williams welcomed their healthy baby girl at 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. Dr. Hugo Ribot of Cartersville OB/GYN Associates delivered the newborn and Mother/Baby services staff presented the family with a gift basket in honor of their special delivery.
Kelly Costner, director of perinatal services, said the past year has presented challenges due to the pandemic, and there have been expectant mothers infected with COVID-19. While her colleagues may have been weary at times, she said, they've pulled together to provide exceptional care.
"Working in the Mother/Baby department I am reminded every day that hope is never lost. These precious new lives that we are privileged to be a part of caring for, provide that very hope that we seek," Costner said. "The babies being born right now, including the New Year baby, are the babies that began life at the beginning of the pandemic back in March and April. They are our future, they are our hope, and they are the silver lining of a dark cloud."
Cartersville Medical Center delivers about 1,000 babies each year.