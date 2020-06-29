After being closed for over 12 weeks, Canyon Mouth Park is set to re-open.
The park -- which has areas for picnicking, swimming and kayaking location -- is located at the southern end of the Little River Canyon National Preserve where the Little River the canyon and goes from whitewater rapids to a calm, serene river.
According to a National Parks Service press release:
Canyon Mouth Park was initially closed on April 3 in line with Alabama Department of Public Health guidance on COVID-19 precautions. On April 12, a storm with heavy rainfall brought the Little River to 34,300 cubic feet per second, causing massive amounts of damage to Canyon Mouth Park.
The floodwaters, which had water flowing over the entirety of Canyon Mouth Park, washed picnic tables, garbage and recycling bins, and split-rail fencing from their foundations, some of which were mostly buried in sand deposits alongside and in the river.
Mulch from around the new playground equipment was carried hundreds of feet away and Canyon Mouth Trail received heavy erosion damage -- portions of the trail were under 6-plus feet of water.
The floodwaters also broke some iron charcoal grills off at their cemented base and destroyed one soccer goal, which was wrapped around a tree down river.
National Park Service staff, alongside Youth Conservation Corps workers who began working at Little River Canyon National Preserve on June 16 to clean up and repair Canyon Mouth Park.
Canyon Mouth Park is the only fee area at Little River Canyon National Preserve. There are $15 daily passes and $35 annual passes available through the fee machine at the entrance, which is a cash only station. The America the Beautiful Passes are valid for entrance into Canyon Mouth Park via the fee machine as well.