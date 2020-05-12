Cancer Navigators to host online Cast Off Against Cancer event on June 7.

Cancer Navigators is not going to let COVID-19 prevent the community from celebrating cancer survivors.
While the live Cast Off Against Cancer event that was scheduled for this month won’t take place, a virtual event will mark National Cancer Survivors Day.
The virtual celebration will take place June 7 at 3 p.m. on the Cancer Navigators Facebook page. The Daisy Drop, bagpipes and other elements of Cast Off Against Cancer will be captured on video.
“Although we are disappointed to not be able to hold our walk and daisy drop as scheduled, we are grateful to have a virtual option and a special way to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and outreach coordinator.
“We appreciate our Cast Off sponsors and teams for their continued support: Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center, MSP Attorneys, State Mutual Insurance Company, Heritage First Bank, The UPS Store, Clean Air America, Inc., Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology and Chattooga County Cancer Support Group,” Husser said.
Cancer Navigators has also organized the inaugural Cast Off Against Cancer Virtual 5K Race. Participants can run or walk the 5K event anytime or anywhere they want. They don’t even have to do it all at once. The $25 entrance fee guarantees a medal to those who sign up. Visit the Eventbrite web page to register.
Cancer Navigators, a community-based nonprofit organization established in 2006, guides those affected by cancer toward a better understanding of diagnosis and care and connects them with needed resources in their journey – free of charge.
“We served 1,789 cancer patients in 2019 and provided a total of 4,390 social support and complementary care services,” said Husser. “This would not be possible without the community’s support.”