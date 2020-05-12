It won't be U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or the U.S.Navy Blue Angels, but Rome will get a closer and longer look at an Air Force Reserve C-130 H3 Hercules aircraft as it salutes local health care first responders and essential workers during a flyover Thursday night.
The mammoth aircraft is part of the Air Force Reserve's 94 Airlift Wing based at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
The gigantic transport aircraft will leave Marietta and fly over Kennesaw, Canton, Japser, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville and Hiram before returning to Dobbins.
The tentative schedule has the aircraft over Kennestone, Northside Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside hospitals before reaching the Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton between 6:09 and 6:12 p.m.
From Dalton, the C-130H3 will fly over Redmond Regional Medical Center from 6:26-6:29, then Floyd Medical Center, where the time is listed from 6:27-6:30, before heading over to the Cartersville Medical Center from 6:38-6:41, then on to Wellstar Paulding hospital in Hiram
North Georgia residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and military officials advise observers to maintain social distancing guidelines.
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds performed a joint flyover of Atlanta and Albany medical centers on Saturday May 2.
Both of the military demonstration teams have performed in the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in the past and the Thunderbirds are scheduled to be back in the show over Richard B. Russell Field again October 24-25.