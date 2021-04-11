The Shannon Scout Hut was dripping with excitement Saturday when the Sweet Sorghum Syrup contest took over the building.
This year’s competition featured 43 entries from 11 states and Canada submitted by members of the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association.
Their 2021 convention fell prey to COVID-19 precautions but the contest lived on. And any precautions were wiped off the lips of judges as they hoisted spoon after spoon of sorghum syrup to their mouths.
The event was judged by eight local foodies who scored the sorghum on taste, smoothness, sugar content and clarity.
“The winners get bragging rights,” said Floyd County sorghum producer Steve Patterson, executive secretary to the NSSPPA.
Blairsville producer Terry Hughes was the first place winner. Rodney Willis from Lawndale, North Carolina, was the second place finisher and Nathan Patterson, Steve’s son, came in third.
One point on the score sheets separated first place from second and there were only four points difference between first and third.
The Hughes family has been growing sorghum in the Young Harris/Blairsville community since the 1940s. Hughes and his siblings pretty much took over the operations from their father in 1998. They ran it together through 2005, when his siblings felt it was time to get out of the business.
Hughes said the family didn’t actually start processing their own sorghum at their own mill until 1954.
“I really love it on a peanut butter and sorghum sandwich instead of peanut butter and jelly,” he said.
Patterson said that the taste for sorghum has evolved over the years.
“My parents’ generation wanted a dark, strong tasting sorghum syrup ... but as we have moved on now, the consumer wants a light amber color, almost a honey looking syrup,” he said. “The point is, if you’ve been around sorghum, you develop what you like.”
He said there is a revival going on now, mainly in Appalachia and the Ozarks, and a lot of people are interested in making syrup from the ancient grain.
“The folks of Appalachia kept this art alive,” Patterson said.
Austin Kramer, a seventh generation sorghum farmer from Iowa and a member of the NSSPPA board, was on hand to help administer the contest.
The Kramer family farm, which has been in operation since 1925, covers 30 acres. He admits that sorghum is still more of a southern thing but said the folks back in Iowa love it on a variety of food, particularly biscuits.
“It’s good on pancakes, bread, ice cream, even in coffee,” Kramer said.
The association has more than 300 members, most of them in the Appalachia region.