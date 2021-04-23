Berry student sweeps PITCH Entrepreneurship competition

A Berry College biochemistry major has won $10,000 for his idea that converts organic waste into biogas at the most recent entrepreneurship PITCH competition.
Darryl Delsoin, who is from Haiti, created a nonprofit organization called Resinab that focuses on converting organic waste into biogas in Haiti so families can have access to clean cooking fuel.
Delsoin, who is also general manager of Berry Student Enterprises Viking Strategic Services, says the his nonprofit is sustained by proceeds from the sale of the fertilizer byproduct in the conversion process. He hopes this program will mitigate dependency on burning charcoal and firewood, which contribute to indoor air pollution and deforestation in rural Haiti. With funds from the 2021 Pitch, he will expand his project with the installation of a second plant.
In the PITCH, a "Shark Tank"-like competition, students showcased their entrepreneurship ideas. Students could pitch their ideas in two categories - the services division and the goods division.
Other winners in the services category included Isabelle Rousseau, accounting major from Norwalk, Ohio, who earned second place ($4,000), Nick Fernandez, psychology major from Elberton, Ga., took third ($2,000) and Joaquin Bravo, management major from Atlanta, scored fourth ($1,000). In the goods category, Nancy Belle Hansford, communication major from Watkinsville, Ga., took first ($6,000), Brandon Bagley, music major from Calhoun, Ga., second place ($4,000), Makenna Cooper, finance major from Fuquay Varina, N.C., earned third ($2,000) and Erika Sprecher, marketing major from Marietta, Ga., grabbed fourth place ($1,000).
The Center for Student Enterprises and Entrepreneurship Development's PITCH competition was created three years ago in to develop creative ideas and showcase students’ entrepreneurial skills. Through this competition, Berry students had the opportunity to learn what innovation means and what it takes to advance an idea toward reality.