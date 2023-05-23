In this file photo, Corey Gerulis from Nashville, Tenn., taxis out on the runway at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport before taking his Extra 330 SC up at the 2021 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition.
File photo of the 2021 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition.
A cockpit of an aircraft at the 2021 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition is seen in this file photo.
In this file photo, judges at the 2021 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition score a pilot’s sequence.
In this file photo, Philip Bellew from Gadsden, Ala., gases up his rainbow 1997 Extra 300L for the 2022 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The airspace above Richard B. Russell Regional Airport will be buzzing this weekend, starting Thursday, as the 2023 Mark Fullerton Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition returns to Rome.
Around 30 pilots and aircraft will be coming in from all over the Southeast; some from as far north as Pennsylvania and Virginia, and down to Florida.
“We’ve been waiting all year to host this event,” said aerobatic pilot and Rome resident Dan Ferrin, “and we’re excited to see and hear some sick airplanes.”
Ferrin earned his pilot’s license at 17, and comes from a flying family. His father, Rick Ferrin, recently retired as a commercial pilot with UPS. His brother-in-law Andrew Hatch is also a commercial pilot with FedEx, and has recently been bitten by the aerobatics bug, although only Dan Ferrin will be competing this weekend.
“I always thought I’d be a commercial pilot,” Ferrin said. “Then I got in one of these competition aircraft, and I realized they were the only thing I wanted to fly after that.”
Aerobatic competitions are judged similar to an ice skating or gymnastics routine. Each pilot starts out with a perfect score and points are deducted for mistakes during the routines, which are called sequences.
Pilots are judged on the flow and symmetry of their sequences, based on a maximum score of 10 from each judge. Points are deducted for deviation from the standard for each maneuver.
“The aircraft are typically purpose-built for competition,” International Aerobatics Club Chapter 3 President P.J. Tom said. “They have inverted fuel and oil systems which allow them to fly upside down without losing power, which would be bad.”
There are five categories of competition: primary, sportsman, intermediate, advanced and unlimited. The higher the category, the longer and more complex the routine and, typically, the more powerful the aircraft.
The event has been held in Rome since 2009. It was moved from Tara Airport on the south side of Atlanta, which is where the name Bear Creek originated. It was then renamed in honor of a pilot who passed, Mark Fullerton, who was a major contributor to the club and event.
The event is also good for the airport, which expects to sell a lot of fuel to the competitors.
“But just remember this is not an air show,” said Airport Manager John Carroll. “Spectators will not be able to walk the tarmac and get close to the aircraft. However, we’re happy to have folks watch from the parking lot or next to the terminal.”
Pilots will begin arriving Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be practicing Wednesday and Thursday, with competition taking place all day Friday and most of Saturday. The event is the largest of its kind in the Southeast each year.