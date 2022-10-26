A bridge-builder and a compelling voice in the fight for racial justice will speak Nov. 1 at Berry College about racial reconciliation through the Christian church.
The conversation with best-selling author Latasha Morrison begins at 6 p.m. in the Krannert Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public and is hosted by the Berry Chaplain’s Office and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Morrison’s book, “Be the Bridge”, released in 2019, is a New York Times bestseller, Evangelical Christian Publishers Association bestseller and the 2021 Christian Book of the Year. In 2016, Morrison founded Be the Bridge, a non-profit organization equipping more than 1,000 sub-groups across five countries to serve as ambassadors of racial reconciliation.
Numerous organizations have recognized her as a leading social justice advocate, including Facebook’s Community Leadership Program, Forbes, and EBONY magazine.
When she speaks, Morrison expresses a passion for social justice issues across the globe. She has taken her message to audiences across the country at events that include: IF: Gathering, Justice Conference, Youth Specialties, Catalyst, Barna's State of Pastors Conference, Orange Conference, MOPS International and many others.
A resident of Atlanta and native of North Carolina, Morrison earned degrees in human development and business leadership. After excelling in corporate positions, she began working at churches in Georgia and Texas.
In 2017, Morrison was chosen as one of The EBONY Power 100. Recognized as a Community Crusader, she was honored for being a leader in her field, having had a positive impact on the African American community.
In 2018, Morrison was chosen as one of five worldwide Facebook Community Leaders in Residence. Because of her “strong, clear and committed vision for her community,” she was awarded a grant of up to $1 million to fund a community initiative through Be the Bridge.