Saturday and Sunday will mark the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Resaca and the 38th annual reenactment of the famous Civil War battle. The reenactment is Georgia’s oldest and largest premier event held in the state.
The event will take place on the historic Chitwood Farm just north of Resaca off U.S. 41. It's hosted by the Georgia Division Reenactors Association, which is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
This year's reenactment will feature different battles on both days. The spectator line is closer to the battles, allowing a better view of the action while seeing the smoke and hearing the thunder of history unfold.
Approximately 1,000 participants from across the United States are expected for the reenactment of the first major battle of the Atlanta Campaign. Infantry, full-scale cannons, cavalry, and civilian refugees will converge in Resaca.
The event kicks off Friday morning with free school tours and demonstrations for the over 500 students registered to attend. The site is closed to the public during this time.
A memorial service will be held at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday to honor those who died at the battle. With 160,000 troops fully engaged in 1864, it was the largest battle ever fought on Georgia soil in history. There were over 9,000 combined causalities in the two day battle.
Crowds can enjoy special presentations on African-Americans' role with the army in the Sutler area daily. Visit the 123rd New York Infantry Monument and read various historical markers in the area. Nearby are the Confederate Cemetery, the Fort Wayne Civil War Historic Site and the 500 acres at the pristine Resaca Battlefield Historic Site.
The entire family is encouraged to visit all military and civilian camps and talk to the reenactors before or after the battles. Spectators are also welcome to attend the Sunday morning 1860s church service.
Period vendors and many modern food venders will be serving breakfast, lunch, and supper. The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will be providing free rides from the parking areas to the battlefield.
Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12, with free parking.
Spectators can begin entering the site at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with both civilian and military camps and sutlers open to the public. The reenactment runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with the site closing to the public at 5 p.m.
Sunday, the battlefield opens again at 9 a.m., with the reenactment running from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the battlefield closing to the public at 4 p.m. There will be a 10 a.m. public nondenominational church service.
Lawn chairs or other portable seating is allowed. Pets other than service animals are not allowed. Photography and video are permitted and encouraged, but drones are prohibited.
Each reenactor spends, at their own expense several thousand dollars on period reproduction clothing, weapons, tents and gear to portray a soldier of the Blue or the Gray. They travel all over the county as well as appear in movies, documentaries, and television.
The reenactment site is one of the very few in the nation that is held on part of an original battlefield, making the action seem very real as one hears the yells, smells the powder, and feels the ground shake from the guns. Trains still roll though the site on the same track bed on which the Great Locomotive Chase between the General and Texas occurred in 1862.
Commanders for this year’s reenactment are Confederate Gen. Hunter Poythress and Union Gen. Earl Zeckman.
The event is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce CVB, Town of Resaca, Gordon County Historical Society, General Stand Watie Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp, Gordon County Antique Tractor Club, and Dairy Queen of Calhoun.
The event is rain or shine, but is subject to weather delays. Visit GeorgiaDivision.org online, or email battleofresaca@gmail.com for more information.