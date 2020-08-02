Alumni of the Fairview-Brown School will partner with the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. to host their 11th annual barbecue Aug. 21 at the Rome Civic Center.
This year they are taking the show “on the road” with the help of Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse. The catering company will provide its culinary expertise and food truck for the event.
Individual and family orders will be taken via presales through Aug. 19 on the website, FairviewBrown.org, or by calling 706-266-8199.
Offerings are pulled and whole brisket, whole Boston butts, pulled pork and side dishes.
For food safety reasons, all meals will be kept cold. Customers can wait in their cars at the Rome Civic Center and have their orders delivered to them anytime between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Attendees are asked to follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. These include wearing face coverings when interacting with event participants and maintaining a distance of six feet from others at all times.
All proceeds will benefit further restoration efforts at the historic Fairview School in Cave Spring.
The school, now a museum, is an example of early 20th century African American cultural and educational history.
The First Grade Building, constructed in 1945, was rediscovered in 2009 and listed on the Georgia Trust’s Places In Peril list of historically significant locations in 2011.
It became a National Historic Register Site in 2017, was restored in 2019 and received an Excellence In Restoration award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation in 2020.