Saturday will be a big day at Ridge Ferry Park with the Backyard BBQ Bash and Cody Johnson concert taking place.
Admission into the Backyard BBQ Bash presented by Courtesy Ford on Saturday, May 8 at Ridge Ferry Park is free. Timbo’s BBQ will be set up and selling food.
Due to COVID limitations, the base won't be allowing food samples from the cook teams.
Anyone attending the cook off can enter a raffle to win a Pit Boss Smoker donated by Lowes. Raffle tickets are free and are available at the event. Limit one raffle ticket per person. The smoker winner will be announced right after the winners are crowned around 2 p.m.
Ridge Ferry Park will be closed and cleared at 3 p.m. on Saturday in preparation for the Cody Johnson Concert presented by Courtesy Ford.
Parking areas will open for the concert starting at 5 p.m. Parking costs $20 and can be purchased ahead of time at https://www.bigtickets.com/e/summit/cody-johnson-ridge-ferry-park/.
If there are spaces left, people can pay to park at designated lots across from Ridge Ferry Park. Parking costs $20 and only cards will be accepted. No tailgating is allowed in the parking areas. Chairs and blankets are allowed for the general admission section only. No coolers are allowed.
The Cody Johnson concert is sold out. No tickets are available to purchase on the day of the event. Gates to the concert open at 6 p.m. The first act is set to go on the Coca-Cola Stage at 7 p.m.
Timbo’s BBQ, Southern Girls Country Grub and Vamos Tacos will be selling food at the concert.