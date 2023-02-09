Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center Heyman Hospice Care will sponsor a free support group in Summerville that will last six weeks.
The Journey Through Grief support group will meet at Fairway Recreation Center, 81 Senior Drive, on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Feb. 23. The last class will take place on March 30. The purpose of the group is to provide an opportunity for people who have suffered a loss to meet with others who have experienced a similar loss.
“Support groups offer a safe environment for people to talk about their thoughts and feelings,” said Patsy Wade, one of the facilitators of the group and bereavement coordinator at Heyman Hospice Care. “These groups are also designed to provide validation regarding emotions and feelings experienced. To grieve is both natural and normal.”
Wade is a lifelong resident of Chattooga County. She is a Shorter College graduate, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC and an active member of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Chattooga County.
Co-facilitator Marsha Atkins, a volunteer with Atrium Health Floyd, is a retired social worker/ bereavement coordinator. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, She was born and raised in Chattooga County, Atkins graduated from Chattooga High School. She has more than 30 years of experience working with support groups, with an emphasis on grief care.
“I hope the group helps people understand the grief process while also finding healthy ways of learning to cope with the loss of a loved one,” Atkins said. “Whether the loss is a death, loss of home, divorce or other form of loss, the grieving process can be painful.”
Wade and Atkins will provide resources as needed for those who may need additional help and support beyond the support group setting.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Preregistration is requested but not required. For additional information, please contact the Heyman Hospice office at 706-509-3200 to register.