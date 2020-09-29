Cars on Broad will be streamlined this year.
Social distancing will dictate the Oct. 10 show’s new look, and the number of cars in the Armuchee Ruritan Club’s fourth annual car show will be reduced.
Rome’s Downtown Development Authority has asked that the event — which showcases many antique and dream cars — relegate entries to every other parking space. The spacing required by the DDA will mean there will be approximately 150 entries, said Donnie Kendrick, the assistant chairman.
“We’ll just have to play that one by ear,” show chairman Richard Watson said.
Hours for the show are from 1 to 5 p.m. The DDA has indicated that Cars on Broad can take an additional hour for judging, organizers said, and 30 vendors will take part.
A 50/50 drawing, the presentation of goody bags to the first 75 entrants, and the presentation of T-shirts will be included.
The categories for judging will be: best in show, best car, best truck, best street rod, best interior, best decade (back to the 1930s), pre-best decade (before the 1930s) and the top 35.
The six judges for Cars on Broad are Donald Beard, Larry Smith, Clyde Allen, Eddie McAlister, Steven Otto and Dennis Ratliff.