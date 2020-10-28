Annual wellness exams and screenings are more important than ever

If you have put off your annual mammogram and other preventive screenings, now is the perfect time to schedule a visit.
“Missing not only mammograms but also services for colon and lung cancer screening will result in more individuals being diagnosed at an advanced stage of cancer,” said Dr. Julaine Cross, a Floyd Primary Care physician in Cedartown. “We may also see an increase in the number of cancer deaths.”
Dr. Cross is also the supervising physician for the nurse practitioner clinic at The Breast Center at Floyd.
“Continue to see your medical provider for wellness visits and cancer screenings. We want to keep you safe and healthy both today and tomorrow!” Dr. Cross added. “In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic some screening procedures were delayed so that supplies and resources could be reserved to battle the pandemic. Now, we have adequate supplies and realize that the pandemic is not going away today, tomorrow, next week or even the next few months.”
The age when an adult should start cancer screening varies. However, all adults 40 and older should visit their primary care doctor at least annually to discuss their personal health history, their family health and cancer history, and any signs or symptoms of cancer that they may be experiencing.
Screening older adults for colon and adult smokers for lung cancer can result in an earlier diagnosis and better outcomes. For older men, prostate cancer screening is important. For women, screening for breast and cervical cancer is critical to an early diagnosis and optimal treatment.
Annually, most older adults should be screened for several health conditions such as osteoporosis (low bone mineral density), diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated levels of cholesterol
Floyd’s Primary Care network has more than 75 providers who provide annual wellness and screening exams to patients throughout a seven county region in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.