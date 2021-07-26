The annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is set for Aug. 21. This year's race will be an official qualifier for the 2022 Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m. with the 2-mile Health Walk immediately following.
The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through historic downtown Rome, around Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clock Tower Hill. It finishes on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar path, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clock Tower Hill and taking advantage of the riverwalk trail to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race.
Pre-registration discounts of $5 off are available until Aug. 12. Registration will run from Aug. 13-17. The 5K is $35, the 2-Mile Health Walk is $30. Teams of 10 or more, any combination of run and walk, receive a discount of $3 per person, however registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than Aug. 12.
Registration for the chip-timed 5K, run on a USATF Certified Course, can be submitted online at TillmanClocktowerRace.org or FrcRome.org.
There will be no race day registration.
Proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center. The nonprofit provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses.
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 20, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave.
For more information contact the race organizers at TillmanClocktowerRace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.