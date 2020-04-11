The Annual Battle of Resaca planned for May has been canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers released the following statement on Saturday:
After much deliberation the staff of the Annual Battle of Resaca has announced the cancellation of the May 16 and 17 reenactment due to the safety concerns of COVID-19.
With the concerns of having thousands of visitors from all over the country coming into Gordon County it came down to our communities safety and to those visitors attending.
We appreciate the last thirty-five years of our devoted spectators and local sponsors that have supported the reenactment and look to better days ahead.
Plans are underway for the 157th Anniversary of the Battle of Resaca Reenactment to be scheduled in 2021 on May 15th, and 16th of 2021.