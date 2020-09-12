The family of Mike and Gail Silver honored them with a celebratory weekend at Fort Mountain State Park for their 50th Anniversary.
Mike and Gail Eden Silver of Aragon married on Aug. 8, 1970 at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church with the Reverend O.L. Edwards officiating.
Mike and Gail met at Pepperrell High School, and became a couple when Mike returned from serving with the 173rd BDE. in Vietnam. They attended Shorter College as married students, graduating together in 1974.
After earning a Master’s degree, Gail taught social studies at Pepperrell High School for 21 years. Mike retired from Sears with 37 years after which he taught at South Central Middle School and also worked for Silver Pest Services.
The couple are active members of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, and are thankful to the Lord for the opportunities they have had to serve Him. They have enjoyed working with children and youth, singing in the choir, going on mission trips and volunteering with Floyd County Baptist Association and Haven Health Clinic.
Mike and Gail have four sons, Robby(Trudy), Justin(Mandy), Jonathan(Katie) and Ryan, and a special nephew Seth(Kitty) Rains. They have been blessed with 13 grandchildren.
The couple enjoy gardening and reading, but the happiest times are family gatherings, trips and sporting events which have provided wonderful memories, fun and blessings throughout the years.