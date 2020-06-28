Rogers 50th anniversary

Jack and Sara Rogers celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 6, 2020 with a party hosted by their son Mark Rogers (Emily) and daughter Jane Argentina (Vincent).
Their grandchildren, Lucy and Kate Rogers with Oliver and Stella Argentina, were also in attendance. Following Covid 19 recommendations, their celebration was limited to ten people.
They were married on June 6, 1970 at the Polk County home of Sam and Ferna Brabson, parents of the bride, by Rev. J. Shelby Cook from Cedartown. After a honeymoon in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, they moved to Augusta, for their medical education.
The couple met in Dahlonega where Jack was stationed at the Mountain Ranger Camp and Sara was a student at North Georgia College. Both went on to the Medical College of Georgia to obtain their M.D. degrees and both did residencies in pediatrics. Sara became an Army physician with service at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina and Ft. Hood, Texas.
After 20 years of military service, Jack retired from the Army in 1986. They moved back to Rome where Jack practiced pediatrics and Sara was on the Clinical Faculty in Pediatrics for the Family Practice Residency at Floyd Medical Center. Both finished their careers in the private practice of pediatrics, retiring in 2015 from a Cedartown practice they had established in 2009. Since retirement they have enjoyed traveling.