James and Alice (Potts) Osborn, of Rome are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5, 2022 at Mt. Alto Baptist Church.

They were united in marriage on Feb. 10 1962, in Buchanan. They have two sons. Timmy (Tim) Osborn, and James (Jim) Osborn Jr., of Rome. They have six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Alice retired from Floyd County Board Of Education where she was Bldg. Maint. Spec. James is a driver with Rome Electric Motor Co.

When asked about their thriving marriage, Alice and James say they have had their ups and downs during their years together but “you have to appreciate one another and have faith in God.”

The Osborns enjoy traveling to the mountains, going to watch their grandchildren play in sports and having loved ones over for dinner.

They say they are blessed with love from God.

