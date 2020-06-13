Hugh Don and Julia (Broom) Mathis celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 10.
The couple were united in marriage at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Herman Manning. A reception followed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Mathis.
The couple, who have lived in Rome their entire lives, met while both were employed at Celanese. The Mathises have one daughter, Felicia (Ray) Couch and two grandchildren, Jay Couch and Julie (Seth) Winstead, all of Rome. They also have five great-grandchildren, Addilyn Couch and Jack, Nate, Sawyer, and Rhys Winstead, also of Rome.