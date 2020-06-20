Joe and Penny (Ferguson) Hayes of Cave Spring celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 5, 2020 at their lake house.
They were married on June 5, 1970 by Pastor Amos Adams at Alexis Baptist Church.
They celebrated their anniversary with their children and grandchildren: Matt and Debbie Hayes of Silver Creek, Adam and Ginger Hayes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren are Garrett, Brighley, Briant, Charlotte, Winnie and Rex.
Joe and Penny both graduated from Cherokee County High School in Centre, Alabama. Joe served two years in the US Army and retired from Georgia Power. Penny graduated from Jacksonville State University and retired from the Harbin Clinic as a Laboratory Tech.
The couple enjoys spending time with each other and their family.