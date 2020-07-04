Stan and Kay Dixon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3, 2020 with a family celebration at Harvest Moon Cafe. They will continue their celebration with a trip to Yellowstone later this summer.
The couple were married at Antioch Baptist Church on July 3, 1970. Together they have two children, Andrea (Corey) Lively and Kendall (Laurie) Dixon who both reside in Rome.
They are the proud grandparents of 7 grandchildren — Logan, Luke and Libby Claire Lively, Brinley, Harper, Reese and Jacey Dixon.
Kay and Stan are active members of North Rome Church of God. Their special interests and hobbies include attending grandchildren’s sporting events, pickleball, traveling, hiking and birdwatching.