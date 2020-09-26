Barbara and Johnny Davis celebrated their 65th anniversary on Sept. 25.
They met at Rome High School, graduated in 1954 and married in 1955. Barbara worked as a secretary for Vocational Rehabilitation for 22 years. She left the state job to pursue God’s call to start a Christian ministry to help those in need. She has been in the ministry, Ministries of Love, for 32 years.
Johnny worked 47 years in finance and banking. He retired as Vice-President of Regions Bank in 2000. For 25 years Johnny supplied the Rome News-Tribune with pictures from the past. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. in reserves and active duty 1952-1963.
Both Johnny and Barbara are active members of the West Rome United Methodist Church. Johnny was a charter member.
They have been blessed with two daughters, two granddaughters and their first great grandbaby.