Douglas and Janet (Carroll) Couey of Rome, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020. They were married on June 14, 1970 by Chaplain Yale Gunn at Berry College Chapel.
Their children are Stephanie Couey Brooks (Mark) of Rome, and Clay Couey (Meredith) of Johns Creek. Their grandchildren are Belle and Bo Brooks and Clayton and Andrew Couey.
Doug graduated from Cave Spring High School and Shorter College. He is a Vietnam War veteran and retiree of General Electric. He enjoys fishing, hunting, and gardening. Janet graduated from Pepperell High School and Berry College. She is a retiree of Floyd County Board of Education (English teacher). She has been the Cedar Creek Baptist Church pianist for 45 years. She enjoys listening to and playing gospel music, reading, and baking.
The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with their grandchildren, including many sports activities.