Ben & Elaine Brown and Oscar & Jeanne Bryant are both celebrating their 65th wedding anniversaries this year.
The Browns’ daughter Kelli and the Bryants’ son David were married in 1993, joining the two families together.
The Bryants met in Trion and were married in Rossville on Jan. 28, 1956. They have lived in Floyd County for 53 years and are members of West Rome Baptist Church. They have five children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The Browns met and were married in Jacksonville, Florida on April 6, 1956. They have spent 21 years of their marriage in Floyd County and are members of Dykes Creek Baptist Church.
They have three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The Bryants say the secrets for a successful marriage are unconditional love and faith and trust in God and each other. They give God the glory for their marriage and family.
The Browns say the secrets for a successful marriage are knowing that God brought them together and that his love is forever.