April is Safe Digging Month -- a time to remind people starting outdoor spring projects to watch out for buried utility lines.
Atlanta Gas Light is reminding do-it-yourself homeowners and professional excavators alike that they are required by law to call 811 before digging on any property.
“We put safety first as we provide our customers with the comforts of natural gas, but we can’t do it alone,” said Tiffany Callaway-Ferrell, AGL vice president of operations. "By identifying the location of the underground infrastructure in your area before starting a new project, you can do your part to stay safe and protect our state.”
Even simple projects such as gardening and landscaping can be dangerous and disruptive when digging with utility cables and pipes underground. The requirement also applies before clearing a sewer line, tunneling, grading, boring, blasting or similar work.
Call 811 or visit georgia811.com at least three days in advance to request that locating experts mark underground utility lines. Requests are free and can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The approximate location of underground utility lines will be marked with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes that correspond to the utility. The color used for natural gas is yellow.
Only use handheld digging tools to uncover the area around a utility line when you need to dig close by. If the marks are damaged or removed, contact 811 to have lines remarked.
If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally or the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame.
AGL also offers a fun, interactive way for parents and their children to learn about natural gas safety with its digital Safe Digging Arcade.