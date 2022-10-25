The local lung cancer community is coming together for the annual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event, on Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. – 6:45 pm at the Town Green at the Forum in downtown Rome for an evening of remembrance and hope.
The lighting ceremony begins at sunset.
Rome will join more than 200 cities to educate, connect and celebrate the lung cancer community while raising national awareness about the disease for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
“The purpose of this event is to bring education, inspiration and support to the Northwest Georgia lung cancer community and honor those impacted by lung cancer,” said Suzanne Blanchard, lung cancer program coordinator at AdventHealth Redmond.
AdventHealth Redmond Lung Clinic Nurse Practitioner, Lisa Acree, ANP-BC, and Harbin Clinic physicians, Darshak Pandya, MD, and Dhru Girard, MD, will be on site speaking to the importance of early detection through lung screening and the most up-to-date treatments. There will also be community vendors and the Java Joy beverage truck to provide warm beverages.
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women, excluding skin cancer. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.