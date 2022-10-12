With spurs jingling and chap fringe flying, stockmen and women will vie for top prizes this weekend at a rodeo in its inaugural year in Calhoun.
This Friday and Saturday, the Calhoun Stockyards on state Route 53 will host competitors working toward qualifying for finals with the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Professional Cowboy Association in roughstock and performance events ranging from bull riding to barrel racing.
Giving back
Stockyards General Manager Adam Williams said the idea is to give the public a look at the livestock industry and to put on an event they’ll enjoy.
“We’re trying to give back to the community and have another opportunity to have a positive event for the community to interact with our industries,” he explained.
The rodeo will take place in the pasture in front of the stockyards in a mobile arena, and passersby will have a view of the prep work this week.
“They’re going to bring that in ... set it up, do all the plowing and everything prior to,” Williams said.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights with vendors, a mechanical bull, bouncy houses and kids’ activities, and food for purchase. Jessie Lynn, the 2022 Miss Rodeo USA queen, will be on hand at the rodeo Friday and Saturday night and also at Greater Community Bank in Calhoun Friday afternoon for autographs and photos. The rodeo will start at 8 p.m., and the 2 1/2-hour production will run the same way but feature different contestants each evening.
“These contestants compete all over the United States and Canada to make it to the IFR (International Finals Rodeo), which is out in Oklahoma. They also compete to make it to the PCA finals, so they compete all year at different rodeos to make it to the grand finale,” explained Dawn Brooks, director of operations for the Rockmart-based Southern Rodeo Company, which will handle event production. Competitors will vie in the bareback, saddle bronc, calf roping, breakaway, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding events.
Like the Williams family, the SRC is devoted to giving fans an up-close experience with livestock. Brooks’ husband is a pickup man, meaning he chases contestants on horseback during the bucking events and gives them a safe ride out of the arena when it’s clear they’re making an exit (planned or unplanned) off their designated bovine or equine mounts. After the rapid-fire action is over, he makes time to interact with the public.
“After the rodeo, he sits around the arena and just talks to people. I think any of that that you can do just to make them feel more welcome and to look forward to coming is great, too,” Brooks said. “You’d be surprised at the kids that come up, and they’re like, ‘I’ve never seen a horse in real life’ or ‘I’ve never petted one.’”
The scholarship
In the spirit of giving back, the Stockyards has established a scholarship that will come from a portion of the rodeo proceeds. It will be for a high school student who knows they will pursue a career in agriculture in an area like communications or animal science, Williams said. He said there hasn’t been an exact amount set but that they’re hoping to give away at least $1,000.
The application period has closed, but Stockyard staff gave teachers and students applications at this year’s Stockyard Field Day Sept. 27, an event that allowed students from surrounding counties to learn about how the livestock world runs. Williams and four other ag industry representatives will judge the entries. As for the rodeo, there’s already been response from would-be spectators excited about the prospect.
“A guy called here a day or two ago,” Williams said. “He said ... ‘I’ve always wanted to take my kids to a rodeo, and I see these signs up, but I don’t know where these rodeo places are. I saw y’all were doing one, and I go past your place all the time, so I’m bringing my kids to the rodeo.’”