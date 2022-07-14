After moving to Adairsville to inherit their family estate, a brother and sister get embroiled in a mystery that leads them to try to solve the kidnapping of a baseball player's companion.
Authors Danny and Wanda Pelfrey are releasing a new book, "A Night to Remember," set in the reimagined mystery-filled world of Adairsville, and to celebrate the release they will go on a north Georgia book tour.
Danny Pelfrey said his love of mystery comes from a place of coziness and nostalgia.
"A lot of people define the idea of 'cozy' in different ways," he said. "But I think a cozy mystery is one that's not too dark."
He said he grew up reading the Hardy Boys and his wife went into the writing field fresh out of college. As she delved deeper into the world of fiction, he began to take on the love of writing as well.
For mysteries, Danny Pelfrey said, the pair draw inspiration from true historical events, then dramatize them. Their new book is based on their brief time in Ohio and the story of legendary baseball player Cy Young and his companion.
With six other mystery novels under their belt -- the first one was published in 1991 -- Danny Pelfrey said they explore different characters and settings to keep the stories exciting.
"The characters are key for us," he said. "In a small town, it's easy to develop real interesting characters. We try to keep it alive with a good story."
Though the novel won't be released until September, the Pelfreys are holding book signings where they will sell early release copies.
The first signing will be in Adairsville on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peacock Junction Antique Mall, 107 S. Railroad St. The tour will continue in Rome on Aug. 20 at Dogwood Books, 231 A Broad St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.