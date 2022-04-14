Calvary Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Easter at the Ridge service on Sunday as a relaxed way for the public to celebrate the holiday.
Associate Pastor, Hunter Storey, said he wants to change the way people view Easter by creating a relaxed environment where every person can feel comfortable to worship.
This year, Calvary Baptist Church will be celebrating its ninth Easter at the Ridge with live inspiring music and a sermon with a positive message of celebrating life.
"We just see it as a gift to our community," Storey said. "We're not looking for anything from anybody as much as we just want to give people hope-- especially now more than ever."
Because the ceremony is open to the public, the Cavalry Baptist Church will provide information on how to receive prayer and how to find a church family to those who decide to follow Jesus during the event, Storey stated.
"We want people to know that there's hope because Jesus is alive. If you put your faith in him you can find life with him as well," he said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Storey said the event had an average of 2000 attendees. This is the first year the celebration is back in its full capacity since the pandemic and he hopes the community will turn out to participate in another great year.
"What's special about being at Ridge Ferry is that people can hopefully come out and enjoy a nice day at the park, but also receive some truth and hope that can help them at their time of need because we all really need it," Storey said.
Easter at the Ridge will be held at Ridge Ferry Park April 17 at 10:30 a.m.