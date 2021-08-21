The 2022 Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held Aug. 28 at the Rome City Auditorium. The show will begin at 7 pm; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door and are general admission. Attendees will be able to vote for and select the People’s Choice Candidate for Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. Each vote is $1 per vote. All proceeds support the cash scholarships given at the competition.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Rows will be blocked in the Auditorium to promote social distancing, and attendees are encouraged to skip seats within rows by family groups. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the door.
The emcee for night is Lisa Smith, Executive Director of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. The show will feature Miss Rome 2020-2021, Rosa Campos as well as Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen 2020-2021, Rylee Ruegger. Special attendees this year include Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen (and former Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen) Megan Wright.
The Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions are open preliminaries in the Miss America Organization. Young ladies between the ages of 18 to 24 who live, work or attend school in the state of Georgia are eligible for Miss Rome. Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 17 are eligible for Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. The winners of each competition will represent Rome in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competitions in June 2022 in Columbus.
The Miss America Competition is one of the largest provider of scholarships for young women in the world. The Miss Rome Board of Directors is pleased to award cash scholarships and awards to the winners and runners up totaling over $2,500. This includes the Frances Frazier Memorial Talent Award presented annually to the candidate with the highest overall talent score. The Award is given in honor and memory of Frances Frazier, Miss Rome 1984 and Miss Georgia 1988.
This year’s candidates are:
Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Candidates:
Catherine McNutt – 16 years old. Talent: French Horn. Social Impact Initiative: Decoding Dyslexia – Bringing Awareness to Educators and Legislators.
Landry Wolf – 13 years old. Talent: Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Turn the Page — Reading to Succeed.
Emmalyn Hann – 13 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Social Impact Initiative: S.P.E.A.K. Out Against Animal Cruelty.
Catherine Slavich – 16 years old. Talent: Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Teen Heart Health.
Anna Kate Robinson – 17 years old. Talent: Tap Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Nothing Beats a Healthy Heart.
Miss Rome Candidates:
Jillian Higgins – 19 years old. Talent: Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: #ForgetMeNot Alzheimer’s Awareness.
Lauren Hunter – 24 years old. Talent: Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: From Shelter to Forever.
Kaleigh Griswell – 19 years old. Talent: Flute. Social Impact Initiative: The Music Makes Miracles Foundation.
Kendall Chamberlain – 21 years old. Talent: Musical Theater Dance. Social Impact Initiative: Dear Younger Me: Sharing the Wisdom We Needed to Hear.
Taylor Burrell – 22 years old. Talent: Rock Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: The L.I.N.K. Initiative.
Ansleigh Williams– 22 years old. Talent: Ballet en Pointe. Social Impact Initiative: Shine a Light: Ensuring Freedom for the next generation by ending human trafficking.
Allie Griffis – 24 years old. Talent: Tap Dance. Social Impact Initiative: ACT Right: The Importance of Making Healthy Decisions.
Jaylee Kilgo – 18 years old. Talent: Pom/Jazz Dance. Social Impact Initiative: The Happiness Project.
Elise Higgins – 21 years old. Talent: Jazznastics. Social Impact Initiative: Rally for a Cure: Childhood Cancer.
Sarah Stallings – 24 years old. Talent: Contemporary Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Mental Health America.
Kelty Zavitz – 24 years old. Talent: Broadway Vocal. Social Impact Initiative: Sing All About It! Learning Lessons Through Lyrics.
Tara Schiphof – 23 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Social Impact Initiative: #yesYOUcan.