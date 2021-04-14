The 14th District photo contest for 2021 is open for entries.
"Starting in May, I’ll feature twelve photographs in my office in Washington, DC, one photograph from each county in the 14th Congressional District," Rep. Marjorie Greene said. "I would love nothing more than for the walls of my office to feature beautiful scenes from around Northwest Georgia."
Entries are for residents of the twelve counties that make up the 14th District including Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, Whitfield.
Participants should fill out the online form and submit the photo at https://greene.house.gov/contest by May 31.
"If you’d like participate in the contest, please send in photos you’ve taken from your county, identify where you took the photograph, your first and last name, as well as the city in which you reside," Green said. "My 14th Congressional District Photography Contest is open to everyone no matter your age or political affiliation. So get busy taking photographs from around your county -- or ones you’ve taken in the past -- and send them in just as soon as you can."