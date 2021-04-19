For the first time in two years, it's time for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) varsity soccer playoffs to begin.
One year ago, spring sports across the country had already been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No senior nights, no playoffs. No Sweet 16s, Elite 8s, finals fours and state championship matches.
This year, spring playoff season is back as nine Floyd-County based teams begin the long road to ultimate glory. The Rome News-Tribune gives you a glimpse at the games and matchups in store for the opening round of the soccer state playoffs.
Armuchee
The Armuchee Lady Indians earned a first-round bye after a 2-1 overtime win at Atlanta Classical Academy last Friday. They begin their Class A-Public state run next Monday, April 26, vs. Social Circle.
Social Circle (15-3, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) also claimed a first-round bye and travels northwest to Armuchee winners of two in a row.
A kickoff time has yet to be announced.
The Armuchee Indians will be the first of Floyd County's teams to kick off its 2021 playoff campaign. First up: Crawford County.
Armuchee (8-5, 4-1 Region 6-A Public) opens the state playoffs at home as the No. 2 seed from the region (Trion claimed the region title and No. 1 seed).
The Crawford County Eagles are the No. 3 seed from Region 7, but went 1-12 overall during the regular season, scoring five goals.
Armuchee and Crawford County kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Armuchee High School.
Coosa
By pure coincidence, both of Coosa's soccer teams face the same school in the first round: Lovett. The Eagles and Lady Eagles are bound for the state capital Thursday as they begin their respective playoff runs.
The Lady Eagles, Region 7-AA's No. 4 seed, travel to meet Region 6-AA's champion Lovett Lady Lions (8-4-1, 5-0 Region 6-AA). The Lady Eagles reached the state playoffs after getting a tiebreaker over Dade County.
The Eagles, as Region 7-AA's No. 3 seed, finished the regular season 8-5 overall, including 6-3 in region play. The Eagles enter the state playoffs on a four-game win streak. Coosa's last appearance in the playoffs in 2019 saw the Eagles reach the Sweet 16.
Lovett (12-3-1, 5-1 Region 6-AA) reaches the state playoffs for the first time in Class AA. Lovett's last playoff appearance (2019) saw the Lions reach the Class AAA Sweet 16, falling to Coahulla Creek in penalty kicks.
The Lady Eagles kick off at 5 p.m. while the boys begin play immediately after at 7 p.m.
Darlington
The Darlington Tigers start their state playoff journey against the Fellowship Christian Paladins in Roswell Wednesday at 7 p.m. Darlington (6-4-1) is the No. 3 seed from Region 7-A Private and has not played since late March.
The Paladins, meanwhile, are 7-4 overall, having played two games in April (vs. Weber School and at Pinecrest Academy). Fellowship Christian defeated Weber 8-0 and lost at Pinecrest 3-0.
Model
The Model Lady Devils, champions of Region 7-AA, charge into the state playoffs at 16-2 overall, including 11-1 in region competition.
Model quickly emerged as one of the top contenders in Class AA, winning 15 games in a row. But now, it comes a matter of the first team to five wins.
As a No. 1 seed, the Lady Devils face Region 6-AA's No. 4 seed, Therrell, in the first round.
The Therrell Lady Panthers are 2-4-1. Their last playoff appearance in 2019 was a 7-0 loss at Gordon Central.
The Lady Devils' last playoff experience (2019) resulted in a final four appearance.
Meanwhile, the Model boys soccer team will also begin the state playoffs at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium, welcoming Elite Scholars Academy to Shannon.
Model (11-6-1, 7-3 Region 7-AA) represents the region as the second seed. The Blue Devils return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when they went to the state semifinals.
Both of Model's soccer teams will battle their respective opponents on Thursday, with the Lady Devils kicking off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Rome
The Rome Lady Wolves reach the Class AAAAAA playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 5, edging out Alexander for the final position on head-to-head result (2-0 Rome).
The Lady Wolves travel to Region 8's region champion and No. 1 seed, Buford. The Buford Lady Wolves are 7-0-1, including a perfect 4-0 in region competition.
According to the GHSA bracket, Rome and Buford will be played Thursday. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, the Wolves represent Region 5-AAAAAA as the No. 2 seed. At 15-4 overall, including 6-2 in region matches, Rome begins its playoff journey at Barron Stadium.
The opponent: Habersham Central.
The Habersham Central Raiders finished their regular season at 6-4 overall, including 4-3 in Region 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves have yet to announce a kickoff time at Barron Stadium. According to the GHSA bracket, the game will take place Friday.