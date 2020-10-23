Chattooga running back LaShaun Lester proved to be too much for the visiting Coosa Eagles to handle as the Indians came away with a 25-6 win in Summerville. Chattooga has now won three straight and five of the last six against the Eagles.
Chattooga won its Region 7-AA opener over Coosa utilizing the ground game with the man who wears No. 6 in the junior running back Lester.
Lester scored on three occasions, opening the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Lester would add his ninth TD of the year on an 89-yard scamper to make it 13-0. However, Coosa responded mere seconds later with a kickoff returned all the way in the other direction for a touchdown.
It was back to a one-possession game at 13-6, which would remain the score at halftime.
The Indians would find the scoreboard once again in the final frame as Lester crossed the goal line for the third time Friday evening. With the PAT good, Chattooga possessed a two-score contest at 20-6 with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Coosa’s offense could not generate any sort of response as the Eagles fell to .500.
Coosa now prepares for an upcoming road contest at Gordon Central High School on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.