LaSheena Nation has been hired as the next head coach of Shorter University’s women’s basketball. She becomes the fourth head coach in program history.
“God is amazing,” Nation said in a statement. “I can’t explain to you how excited I am for this amazing opportunity to lead the Shorter Women’s Basketball program. This is what I have worked and dreamed for. I’d like to thank President Dowless and Director of Athletics Richard Hendrix for selecting me and believing in my vision.”
Nation has served as an assistant coach at the Auburn University Montgomery Warhawks for the past two seasons. In her first season as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the Warhawks in 2019-20, Nation helped AUM add seven wins from their previous total in 2018-2019, average 10 more points per game and was named to the 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “Thirty Under 30 class.”
Prior to her time at AUM, Nation from Snead State Community College in Boaz, Ala., where she served as the Assistant Basketball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the past two seasons. Under Nation’s guidance, the Lady Parsons added 13 wins to their total in 2018-19 from 2017-18 and average 12.2 more points per game, while earning a spot in the 2019 Alabama Community College Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Nation played collegiately at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Ala. from 2009-2011, where she helped lead the Lady Lions to an Alabama Community College Conference Championship during the 2010 season. Nation also played for two seasons at Spring Hill College, where she holds the record for most three-pointers made in a game (8). Nation also holds the record for most three’s made in a single game at Wallace State Community College (9).
Nation attended Hanceville High School in Hanceville, Ala. where she holds the school and Cullman County record for most career points scored by a female basketball player, amassing 2,715 points over her prep career.
Nation earned her master’s degree in applied technology from Alabama State University in 2017, focusing in website design and social media. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Spring Hill College in 2014, focusing in public relations and advertisement. She also holds an associate degree in education from Wallace State Community College.