Brett Langhorne managed just one hit on the night, but it counted for all the marbles as the Rome Braves walked off against the Greenville Drive 4-3 in 10 innings Friday at State Mutual Stadium. It’s Rome’s second walkoff this season, both coming against Greenville.
Langhorne’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home Jesse Franklin from third base as the celebration commenced. With a runner automatically placed on second to begin extra innings, Beau Philip, who went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, led off with a single to get Franklin to third base. Philip then advanced to second on a defensive indifference and Langhorne took care of the rest.
Bryce Elder got the start for the home side, going six strong innings, allowing four hits, two runs, four walks and five strikeouts.
But perhaps the pitching star of the night goes to Indigo Diaz. The 22-year-old righthander was dominant over three innings of work, conceding zero hits and one walk while punching out eight batters. Diaz also held the Drive off the scoreboard all three innings he was on the mound.
Rome (12-10) now moves into a tie for second in the High-A East South Division Standings with Bowling Green, just behind frontrunner Asheville (12-9).
The Braves and Drive will play Saturday and Sunday to conclude their series.
Following Sunday’s finale, the Braves travel to Kentucky for a road series at Bowling Green. Rome and Bowling Green split their six-game series last week at State Mutual to open the 2021 home slate.