The Model Blue Devils picked up a critical Region 7-AA victory 11-0 over the visiting Dade County Wolverines.
Josh Land and Rett Edwards proved to be all the Blue Devils would need, as Land went 3-for-4 with three home runs at the plate and Edwards delivered a no hitter on the mound.
Land's home runs came in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
Edwards went six strong innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Dade County's Brayden Nethery took the loss, surrendering six hits and seven runs over five innings of work. He had four punchouts.
The Blue Devils recorded nine hits on the day. Land, Ben Estes and Jace Armstrong all had multi-hit games.
Model (21-6, 13-4 Region 7-AA) concludes the 2021 regular season in Trenton Friday.