The Georgia Highlands College Lady Chargers overcame shooting just 29% from the field for the game and a 7-point deficit in the final minutes to defeat the College of Southern Idaho 65-62 in the first round of the NJCAA National Tournament Monday in Lubbock, TX.
The No. 13-seeded Lady Chargers now advance to the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.
Georgia Highlands came out firing early, hitting three from long-range to take a 9-2 lead, but after that they went cold from the field, allowing Southern Idaho to outscore them 14-4 the remainder of the quarter and take a 16-13 lead at the end of one.
GHC regrouped to outscore the Golden Eagles 21-16 in the 2nd quarter to take a 34-32 lead into the half.
The third frame mirrored the first, with GHC taking an early lead before Southern Idaho eventually overtook them to hold a 39-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth progressed, the Lady Chargers found themselves in an ever-increasingly desperate predicament, as the Golden Eagles held a 62-55 lead with 2:36 remaining in the game.
However, Rasheka Simmons, who had been in foul trouble most of the game, sparked a stretch run by scoring seven points as part of a 10-0 run to close out the game for a 65-62 GHC victory. The winning stretch saw multiple steals and some clutch free-throw shooting by the Lady Chargers to seal the win.
Jashanti Simmons fought through a cold shooting night to lead GHC with 16 points. Rasheka Simmons, Sasha Shishkina, and Crystal Corely all added 11 points. The team made up for their poor shooting and being out-rebounded 48-38 by forcing 24 turnovers while only committing 13. This gave the team the slight edge they needed to get the victory.
GHC advances to take on No. 4-seed South Plains Wednesday at 2 p.m.