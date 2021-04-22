The Georgia Highlands Lady Chargers saw their 2021 season come in a 65-49 loss to the fifth-ranked South Plains Lady Texans in the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, TX.
The Lady Chargers' final record enters the books at 21-4 overall, claiming a regular-season GCAA title and a GCAA tournament runner-up finish.
GHC started out strong, knocking down shots and opening up a 4-point lead in the first quarter. South Plains, though, fought back and after a back-and-forth quarter, SP lead GHC 17-15.
Things stay close early in the second frame, but then the Lady Chargers’ shooting went cold. They were outscored 16-9 in the 2nd quarter, allowing the Lady Texans to open a 33-24 lead heading into halftime.
Any hope of a comeback was dashed in the third quarter when the Lady Chargers scored only 7 total points and fell behind 47-33. South Plains pushed the lead to 19 early in the fourth quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
In spite of forcing 35 turnovers, GHC only shot 23.4% for the game and were out-rebounded 44-28. They were not helped by the Lady Texans shooting 54.5% from the field for the game, including 47% from 3-point land.
The Lady Chargers swept the conference honors, winning Freshman-of-the-Year, Player-of-the-Year, and Coach-of-the-Year. While not the finish the team wanted, the season was one of the most successful in program history.